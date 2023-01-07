SECP takes measure steps to protect borrowers from online loan apps

The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has recently amended the rules for online loan apps.

In an effort to protect borrowers, digital companies are now prohibited from deducting processing fees or charges from loan installments.

This change will likely be welcomed by borrowers who may have previously been subjected to such deductions.

In addition to this, digital companies have also been banned from creating multiple apps on social media platforms. Instead, they are now required to launch a master app, under which they can launch various products or schemes.

This move is likely intended to streamline the process for borrowers and make it easier for them to access the products and services they need.

To further protect the security of user data, non-banking digital finance companies are now required to have their apps audited by an IT security audit firm.

This is a crucial step in ensuring that sensitive personal and financial information is kept safe and secure.

Finally, online loan apps are now prohibited from changing the terms of the contract without the borrower’s permission.

This is an important protection for borrowers as it ensures that they are fully informed of any changes to the terms of their loan and have the opportunity to agree or disagree with them.

Overall, these changes to the rules for non-banking finance digital companies are likely to be welcomed by borrowers as they provide greater protection and transparency in the loan process.