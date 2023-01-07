Another U-turn: Imran stops Punjab lawmakers from resignations till LHC ruling

Just a few hours after announcement, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan has receded from his decision of seeking resignations from party lawmakers of Punjab Assembly in case Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi changes his mind on taking vote of confidence.

Imran Khan - adopting new strategy - decided that he would not ask for resignations from PTI legislators and wait till the final decision of the Lahore High Court (LHC) in Parvez Elahi de-notification case.

The next hearing of the case is due on January 11.

After listening to his legal advisers, the PTI supremo decided against his own decision.

On Friday, PTI chief directed his MPs for en masse resignations from the provincial assembly in case Elahi does not take vote of confidence from the Punjab Assembly.

The political stakes are high on the dissolution of provincial assemblies as Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and federal government are opposing the idea of holding snap polls.

Amid this, PTI and PML-Q have developed differences on the vote of confidence from the PA amid the political crisis that has hit the province since Khan announced to dissolve the provincial assembly to press the federal government for snap polls.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Central Executive Committee (CEC) separately said that the general elections would be held on time.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also said that PPP would protest in case of delayed or early general elections.