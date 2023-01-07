‘Muhammad’ emerges as second most popular boy name in Netherlands

It may come as a surprise to some but Muhammad has emerged as the second-most popular boy name in the Netherlands in 2022.

This is a significant development as the Netherlands has seen controversy over blasphemy and freedom of speech related to the depiction of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

Despite this, the name Muhammad continues to rise in popularity among parents in the country.

In 2018, the Netherlands was at the center of a blasphemy controversy when the far-right politician Geert Wilders was acquitted of inciting hatred and discrimination for leading a chant calling for fewer Muslims in the country.

Regardless of the reasoning behind the name’s popularity, it’s clear that Muhammad is a strong and enduring name that has captured the hearts of many parents in the Netherlands.

It will be interesting to see if this trend continues in the coming years.