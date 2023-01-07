Saad Rafique clears the air: No privatization of airports but only outsourcing

Aviation and Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique on Saturday clarified that the government has only decided to outsource national airports, and it has nothing to do with privatization.

He rejected the rumors and propaganda of the opposition that the federal government was perusing privatization.

He said that it has been decided to outsource only the administrative affairs of three airports, adding that it will bring foreign direct investment (FDI) into the country.

He cited examples of airports of India, Saudi Arabia and the US to validate his argument.

PIA routes to Europe, UK

The government has been trying to revive the international routes of the Pakistan International Airline (PIA).

He said PIA’s share were now being enjoyed by other airlines but once the PIA routes to Europe resume, the ticket fares will go down due to competition.

He also shed light on the upgradation plans of A320 and Boing-777 aircraft, adding that PIA has decided to install comfortable seats for passengers by March.

Saad Rafique said the national carrier was also in talks with Emirates (airline) on different proposals.

Railways losses

He said Pakistan Railways earned Rs28.30 billion between July and December 2022 while its expenditures were recorded at Rs53 billion including Rs20 billion for pensions and Rs13 billion as operational.

He said that the railways incurred a loss of Rs7 billion during recent floods.