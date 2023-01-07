Karachi girl who jumped into sea still missing as search operation goes on

The rescue workers on Saturday continued their search for a 23-year-old girl who jumped into the sea near Do Darya recreational spot in Karachi on Friday.

The girl was a resident of Azam Basti however the reason behind her suicide is still undetermined.

On Friday, the rescue officials received information of a girl jumping into the sea near Do Darya. Following this, Edhi rescue workers rushed to the spot and launched search for the girl.

Six swimmers are still searching for the victim on speed boats.

Rescue officials said that they started their search operation at 9:30am on Saturday, but it has not been successful till now.

The rescuers added that they are trying their best to find the missing girl, but the search may extend up to four to five days.