Policeman martyred in Bannu firing

A policeman embraced martyrdom while others sustained injuries as unidentified armed men fired gunshots on a police mobile van on Kohat Road in Bannu.

Heavy police contingents rushed to the site after receiving the information.

There has been an uptick in the terrorism incidents in KP in the recent months and terrorists seemed to have zeroed in on the security forces.

It is pertinent to note that the National Security Committee (NSC) met this week and resolved to take strict action against terrorists and recommended taking crucial steps to curb rising unrest in the country.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) handout, the committee decided to hold discussions with the provinces to implement the National Action Plan (NAP) against extremism.

The meeting decided to enhance the role of the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA).