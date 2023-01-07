Wazirabad attack: Forensic experts unable to recover deleted data from Naveed’s mobile

Forensic experts on Saturday stated that it was unable to recover deleted data from the mobile phone of assailant of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, while rest of the audios and videos obtained were undergoing inspection by the case’s investigation team.

The report issued by the forensic team stated that Naveed was using SIM cards of two different telecom companies.

Records of 138 contact numbers and 1,869 calls had been obtained from the cell phone, the report mentioned.

Notably, records of 499 of 1,869 calls containing conversations had been extracted; which were handed over to the joint investigation team (JIT) probing Wazirabad attack.

Forensic experts found out only one contact saved in the phone by the name of Ali Raza.

Moreover, 337 SMS, 1,956 images and 212 videos had also been recovered from the internal data of Naveed’s mobile.

This data has also been sent to the investigation team for scrutiny.