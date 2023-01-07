Delay in Islamabad LG polls: PTI withdraws petition against election commission

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Saturday withdrew the petition against the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sultan Sikandar Raja and the institution he heads - Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) - for failing to conduct local government (LG) elections in Islamabad despite high court’s order.

It is notable that PTI and Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had filed contempt of court petitions against the ECP for not holding elections that were scheduled to be held on December 31 as per high court’s order.

IHC registrar had raised objection to PTI’s petition against the head of a constitutional institution.

Therefore, the political party withdrew its petition.

Meanwhile, IHC on Monday heard the intra-court appeal filed by ECP against the LG elections and declared it maintainable.

A division bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition.

The court issued notices to PTI’s Ali Nawaz Awan and JI’s Mian Aslam on January 9.

The bench however rejected ECP’s plea to nullify the order of IHC’s single-member bench.