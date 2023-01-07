Disease outbreak results in 11 deaths in Rahim Yar Khan

A disease outbreak has resulted in the deaths of 11 people in Behram Basti in Rahim Yar Khan district.

An investigation team of the Punjab health department has completed an investigation into the occurrence.

It concluded that the epidemic started spreading on December 23. Some 12 people have been infected by the disease so far, the investigators reported.

As per the symptoms in the patients, the experts doubt that the cause of the deaths was meningitis. However, further investigation is underway.

The health department has established medical camps in the affected area.

In this regard, Punjab Health Secretary Dr Akhtar Malik said that they have taken preemptive measures to prevent the disease outbreak.

He claimed that the situation in Behram Basti was under control and no new case was reported in the area.