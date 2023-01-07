CTD arrest five terrorists in Punjab IBO

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested five terrorists during intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sahiwal.

Security force officials stated that the terrorists belonged to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Explosive, weapons and materials for making suicide vests were recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The accused had been recognized as Inam-ul-Haq, Maskinullah, Wahid Khan, Shiranqeeb and Shah Wali.

CTD moved the terrorists to an unknown place for investigation and registered cases against them.

Following the arrests, combing operations had been intensified in various cities of Punjab.