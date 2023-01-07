Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Punjab

CTD arrest five terrorists in Punjab IBO

Terrorists belong to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan
Samaa Web Desk Jan 07, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Saturday arrested five terrorists during intelligence-based operation (IBO) in Gujranwala, Lahore, and Sahiwal.

Security force officials stated that the terrorists belonged to Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Explosive, weapons and materials for making suicide vests were recovered from the possession of terrorists.

The accused had been recognized as Inam-ul-Haq, Maskinullah, Wahid Khan, Shiranqeeb and Shah Wali.

CTD moved the terrorists to an unknown place for investigation and registered cases against them.

Following the arrests, combing operations had been intensified in various cities of Punjab.

Pakistan

Lahore

Punjab

Gujranwala

sahiwal

CTD operation

Tehreek e Taliban Pakistan

terrorist arrest

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div