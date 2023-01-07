LHC to hear 2 key cases against PTI next week

The Lahore High Court (LHC) will next week, hear two cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), a cause list issued by the court noted.

According to the cause list – the list which shows which case has been listed for hearing at what date and time – issued by the court’s registrar office, the LHC will hear a case of removing Imran as PTI chairman following his disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The case has been set for hearing for Monday, January 9.

A three-member bench of the LHC chaired by Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi.

The case had been filed by Muhammad Afaq against the chairman of the Punjab Chief Election Commissioner on November 2, 2022. The case could not be heard for more than two months.

The second case is that of Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi’s de-notification as chief executive of the province by the Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman.

The case had been filed by Elahi against Governor Rehman on December 23. It has been listed for hearing on Wednesday, January 11.

A larger, five-member bench of the high court is expected to hear the case.

The bench is led by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh and includes Justice Chaudhry Muhammad Iqbal, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabir and Justice Asim Hafeez.

The court has already issued notices to Governor Rehman through his principal secretary.