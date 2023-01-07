Suleman Shahbaz’s bail extended in money laundering case till Jan 23

An accountability court on Saturday extended the bail of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s son, Suleman Shahbaz, in the Ashiana money laundering case, until January 23.

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) was told to complete its investigations within a fortnight.

A special central accountability court on Saturday heard the bail plea of Suleman Shehbaz in the Ashiana Iqbal money laundering case.

During Saturday’s hearing, the court sought an update from the FIA and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on state of investigations.

Shahbaz’s lawyer told the court that his client has joined the investigations and submitted a formal response to the questionnaire given by the authorities.

At this, the court asked what they had been doing for the past 15 days and why investigations have not been completed yet.

The state prosecutor said that there were several complications in the case and that they needed some time to fully investigate the matter.

The investigation officer said that they have now received a response from Shahbaz and that they are making progress on investigations.

The court asked how long will it take to complete investigations.

At this, the FIA officer said that they will comply with the orders of the court.

At this, the federal investigators were given 15 days to complete investigations and submit a report to the court.

They were further told that this is their last chance to complete investigations in the case.

Meanwhile, a new representative of NAB, Waris Ali Janjua appeared in court. The previous representative, Malik Asad did not appear after his contract with the anti-graft watchdog expired.

Earlier, the court had granted Shahbaz bail until January 7 against Rs500,000 surety bonds.

Suleman traveled to the UK in 2018 when the anti-graft watchdog lodged cases against him. He earlier mentioned being forced for self-exile, saying fake and manipulated cases were registered against him and his family to facilitate former ruling PTI.