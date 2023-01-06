Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Sports » Tennis

Novak Djokovic sets up a clash against Daniil Medvedev in Adelaide

Former World No.1 from Serbia outplays Denis Shapovalov in Quarterfinal
Samaa Web Desk Jan 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp
<p>Novak Djokovic celebrates a win. PHOTO: AFP/File</p>

Novak Djokovic celebrates a win. PHOTO: AFP/File

Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic kept his winning streak in Australia going, as he defeated the seventh seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in Adelaide International on Friday.

The Serb star will face another former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev next, who got better of his compatriot Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic and Medvedev would not be meeting in Australia for the first time. The Serb defeated the Russian in 2021 Australian Open final in straight sets as well.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev admitted that it was tough to beat Novak Djokovic in his favourite country to play, as he won the Australian Open title nine times.

The first Grand Slam of the year, Australian Open will start from 16th January 2023, where Novak Djokovic will be looking to win record equalling 22nd Grand Slam and 10th Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic was not allowed to play the event last year, when he was deported for not getting the COVID-19 vaccination.

Tennis

Novak Djokovic

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div