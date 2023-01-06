Novak Djokovic sets up a clash against Daniil Medvedev in Adelaide

Former World No.1 Novak Djokovic kept his winning streak in Australia going, as he defeated the seventh seed Denis Shapovalov in straight sets 6-3, 6-4 in Adelaide International on Friday.

The Serb star will face another former World No.1 Daniil Medvedev next, who got better of his compatriot Karen Khachanov.

Djokovic and Medvedev would not be meeting in Australia for the first time. The Serb defeated the Russian in 2021 Australian Open final in straight sets as well.

2021 US Open champion Daniil Medvedev admitted that it was tough to beat Novak Djokovic in his favourite country to play, as he won the Australian Open title nine times.

The first Grand Slam of the year, Australian Open will start from 16th January 2023, where Novak Djokovic will be looking to win record equalling 22nd Grand Slam and 10th Australian Open title.

Novak Djokovic was not allowed to play the event last year, when he was deported for not getting the COVID-19 vaccination.