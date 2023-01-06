Skipper Babar Azam appreciates Sarfaraz Ahmed for saving Karachi Test

Pakistan Cricket Team’s skipper Babar Azam hailed the former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and the tail-enders to saving the Karachi Test against New Zealand on Friday.

Addressing a press conference, Babar Azam disclosed that they had given a plan to the batters and tried to assess the situation accordingly.

He admitted that the Test season of Pakistan team did not go according to the expectation.

Babar Azam added that Pakistani players suffered many injuries, due to which they could not field the best XI.

He vowed to learn from the mistakes and said players will have improve their fitness to play in all formats.

The captain said New Zealand also set a defensive fielding at one stage because they were afraid to lose.