PM Shehbaz commits to completing IMF program

Even as the next review of the global lender pending, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday expressed Pakistan’s commitment to completing the ongoing extended fund facility with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

He expressed this on Friday during a call with IMF’s Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

She had called Shehbaz to express her deep sympathy and concern over the mounting human and material losses due to the recent floods and reiterated her commitment to help Pakistan in this difficult period.

PM thanked the IMF chief for her concern over the fallout from the floods.

He also invited her to participate in the Climate Resilient Pakistan Conference which is due to be held in Geneva next week.

Georgieva thanked Shehbaz for the invitation but explained that since IMF’s Board meetings were scheduled for January 9t and 10, she will only be able to join the conference virtually.

PM Shehbaz latter thanked the MD for her understanding and her empathy for the challenges that Pakistan has been facing.