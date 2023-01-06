Year-on-year: Inflation jumps past 30.60%

Inflation in the country jumped to a whopping 30.60% for the past five quintiles on the back of surging food inflation amid shortages of key essentials including wheat flour.

According to data released by the Statistics Bureau of Pakistan, the Sensitive Price Index (SPI) rose to rose 30.60% year-on-year during the first week of January.

Meanwhile the week-on-week, inflation rose by 1.09%.

It is pertinent to note that the consumer price index rose 24.5% in December, year-on-year. in comparison to 23.8% CPI rise.

Also, world food prices fell for a ninth month in a row in December but hit their highest level on record for the full year in 2022, UN data showed.

The Food and Agriculture Organization said its price index, which tracks the monthly change in international prices of a basket of food commodities, fell to 132.4 points in December, a 1.9 percent drop from November.

Onions top list for most expensive commodity in 2022

The year on year trend shows that onions became most expensive commodities, jumping in price by as much as 501.23%.

Second was chicken which jumped by 82.5%. packaged tea followed at 65.41%, diesel at 60.63%, eggs at 50.51%, powdered salt by 49.5%, petrol at 48.21%, pulse moong at 46.99%, rice basmati broken at 46.17%, bananas at 45.64%, wheat flour at 45.35% and rice irri-6/9 at 43.11%.

A decrease was observed in the prices of chillies powdered (22.98%), Electricity for Q1 (13.96%) and Gur (1.11%).

Weekly inflation analysis

Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) is computed on weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country.

SPI comprises of 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country.

During the first week of January, out of 51 items, prices of 23 (45.10%) items increased, 09 (17.65%) items decreased and 19 (37.25%) items remained stable.

The SPI for the current week ended on 5th January, 2023 recorded an increase of 1.09%.

Major increase is observed in the prices of food items including chicken with 16.09%, rice basmati broken at 5.16%, wheat flour at 4.87%, rice irri-6/9 at 3.45%, bananas at 2.97%, onions at 2.65%, bread at 1.24%, salt powdered at 1.07% and pulse moong at 1.02%.

Eggs, tomatoes price go down on weekly inflation indictor

On the other hand major decrease was observed in the prices of potatoes with 4.61%, eggs at 1.31%, tomatoes at 1.17%, LPG at 0.85%, vegetable ghee 2.5 kg 0.71%, cooking oil 5 liter at 0.32%, sugar with 0.24%, a kilogram of vegetable ghee was down by 0.11% and pulse masoor was down 0.05%.