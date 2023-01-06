Sarfaraz Ahmed calls Karachi century best innings of his career

Pakistan Cricket Team’s former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed declared his century in the Karachi Test on Friday, the best innings of his Test career.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi, Sarfaraz Ahmed said he had played many important, match winning innings in the past as well, but this century at home was most special.

The wicket-keeper batter, who scored fourth century of his career, said he saw many players write their names on the honour board of Karachi stadium and it was his wish to do the same.

Sarfaraz Ahmed was also adjudged player of the match and player of the series for his terrific form. He scored 335 runs in four innings.

The 35-year-old disclosed that he was under immense pressure when he made comeback but all the team-mates supported him and gave him a lot of confidence.

Sarfaraz added that they tried to score off the loose balls and their plan was to go for the win if wickets were in hand, but unfortunately they lost wickets.