Imran accuses establishment of abandoning neutrality over Elahi’s trust motion

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Friday alleged that the establishment seems to have abandoned its months-long mantra of adopting neutrality as a key trust vote in the Punjab assembly was being impacted by the lack of neutrality.

Talking to court reporters in Lahore on Friday, the former prime minister said that his party was currently focused on the upcoming vote of confidence that Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi has to take to prove he should remain the chief minister and then be able to advise the governor to dissolve the provincial assembly as per his wishes.

Imran said that they want to remain steadfast on the vote in the event the Lahore High Court (LHC) orders Elahi to immediately seek a vote of confidence or if Punjab Governor Balighur Rehman issues fresh directions in a bid to scuttle their government.

On the evaporation of ‘neutrality’ of the establishment, Imran said that in recent days, at least three lawmakers of their party were approached, ‘advising’ them to switch allegiances.

These members, Imran said, had informed him of the advances they received.

Parvez Eahi and former COAS Bajwa

The PTI chief also commented about recent statements from Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi advising Imran and the rest of the PTI to behave when addressing issues related to former chief of army staff General (retired) Qamar Javed Bajwa – whom Imran has of late directly accused of orchestrating the downfall of his government and letting key leaders of the ruling leadership off the hook.

Imran said that his ally Elahi had conveyed to him a message to stop statements against Gen Bajwa.

“He has his stance about General (retired) Bajwa and we have our position,” Imran said.

He went on to say that neither could Elahi change the PTI’s stance nor could the PTI force Elahi to deviate from his position.

He claimed that he was not fighting against establishment, rather was pursuing a struggle for establishing justice in the land.