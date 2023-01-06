Watch Live
ECP summons Imran Khan in case seeking his removal as party chief

ECP directs Imran Khan to appear before it himself or through a lawyer
Zulqarnain Iqbal Jan 06, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear before it on January 11 in a case which seeks to remove him from the party’s leadership.

The commission sent the notice to Imran’s listed address of Bani Gala in Islamabad and directed him to appear before it next Wednesday at 10am or send a lawyer to represent him.

The notice issued to Imran Khan also referred to the Toshakhana case and the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the party leadership.

