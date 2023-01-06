New wave of terrorism: All provinces must coordinate on countering threats, says PM Shehbaz

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday said that all provincial authorities, law enforcement agencies must enhance coordination to counter the rising menace of terrorism in the country.

Presiding over a meeting on the deteriorating law and order situation in the country on Friday, the PM also directed the interior minister, home secretary and, NACTA (National Counterterrorism Authority Pakistan) officials to enhance their coordination with provincial authorities and constitute a framework to eliminate the terrorism.

“Provincial apex committees must also organize to meet routinely and chalk out a comprehensive strategy,” he directed.

The prime minister further added that we will not do every sacrifice to counter the threat of terrorism.