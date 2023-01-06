PTI Omar Ayub assets rise by 203% from 2015-2019

Former federal minister for water and prominent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Omar Ayub and his wife saw their wealth rise by 203% from 2015-2019.

SAMAA TV‘s investigative unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyze data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

Ayub’s declarations with the ECP and FBR showed that he and his wife owned assets worth Rs461.8 million in 2014. This included assets worth Rs132 million owned by his wife and Rs329mn owned by the minister.

By 2019, this figure had swelled to Rs1.4 billion. Curiously, while the assets of his wife only grew modestly to Rs201 million, Ayub’s assets swelled to Rs1.2 billion.

The declarations showed that both have liabilities worth just Rs26.3 million.

As a consequence, the ECP raised questions about this sudden increase in the assets of Ayub and his family.

“It was explained to the ECP in 2019 that it [increase in wealth] is because of group formation having no cash involvement,” Ayub said, confirming that the top poll body had issued him a notice on this subject.

Regarding the increase in value of shares worth approximately Rs1.071 billion, Ayub explained that he held shares in Nova Synpac Ltd. and NovaGene Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

“My assets have decreased (excluding this group formation) since I took an oath as a minister because I resigned from my group,” he claimed, reiterating that any asset increase was due to the consolidation of entire of his businesses under the group.

“This cannot be reflected in a declaration, which is always a reflection of statements submitted to the FBR and there cannot be any difference [between them] otherwise it would have been challenged there,” he explained.