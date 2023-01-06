Qureshi’s total wealth surge by 241% in five years

Former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who has remained a mainstay of the parliament for over a decade during which he has served twice in the federal cabinet in two separate governments, saw a 241% increase in his wealth from 2015 to 2019.

SAMAA TV’s investigative unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyse data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

As per the report, all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

According to asset declarations Shah Mehmood Qureshi had submitted to the ECP and the FBR, he and his wife collectively owned assets worth just Rs72.5 million in 2014.

These assets nearly quadrupled in the subsequent three years, peaking at Rs278.3 million — an increase of 283.86% over his wealth in 2014. In the year that Qureshi returned to the treasury benches, albeit with a new party, the PTI, he saw this wealth fall significantly to Rs184.2 million in 2018. But once in power, it quickly rose again to Rs247.1 million in 2019 for a cumulative increase of 240.82% from 2014.

When approached, Qureshi explained the change in the value of his assets over time.

“The reason for the increase in assets was that during 2015-16, my wife received her share from the sale of property situated in Lahore, which had been gifted by her mother, and shares from sale proceeds of inherited property worth Rs169.6 million and Rs22.6 million,” he explained.

The former minister added that copies of sale deeds were provided to the ECP in October 2017

“The ECP raised this observation too,” he said regarding the increase in his wealth, adding, “I and my dependent family members are all filers with the FBR.”