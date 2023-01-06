Throwback video of Alia Bhatt rapping gets brutally trolled

A throwback video of Alia Bhatt, performing at the IIFA Awards 2017, where she rapped the song Ladki Beautiful Kar Gayi Chull is getting brutally trolled.

The actor’s love for singing is quite well known. In the past, her singing in Highway and an unplugged version of Samjhawan from her movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania have garnered praise.

However, people have reached for their earmuffs after watching a throwback video of Bhatt performing live at the 2017 IIFA Awards.

In the video, she is seen rapping and dancing to a song from her movie Kapoor and Sons.

Despite the actor’s success in the Hindi film industry, Bhatt has struggled to evade the allegations of nepotism on social media.

After watching the video, a social media user said, “A major downside of being a nepo-baby star-kid is that throughout your life everyone continuously lies to you about how talented you are resulting in pretty embarrassing moments.”

Another person tweeted, “The video Alia’s PR doesn’t want you to see.”

Many people compared her with Selfie Maine Leli Aaj singer as one tweep wrote, “I have a new-found respect for Dhinchak Pooja.”

Check out how public reacted to Alia Bhatt’s rap fail.

