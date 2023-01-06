Sony, Honda team up to bring futuristic concept car to life at CES 2023!

Afeela, a new brand in the world of electric vehicle, has unveiled a prototype for its innovative concept of “intelligent mobility” at CES 2023.

Afeela experience is the idea of an interactive relationship between the vehicle, its passengers, and the surrounding environment, enabled through advanced sensing and artificial intelligence technologies.

The prototype features a sleek, futuristic design and is equipped with a total of 45 cameras and sensors inside and outside the vehicle.

These sensors and cameras will allow for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving capabilities, as well as detect and understand the driver’s status and the vehicle’s condition to prevent accidents.

Afeela is also committed to safety, integrating Sony’s sensors and Honda’s safety technologies.

In addition to its technical capabilities, Afeela aims to set new standards for automotive design by focusing on software, networks, and interfaces in addition to driving dynamics and performance.

The exterior of the vehicle features a “media bar” which allows the car to interact with its surroundings and share various types of information with those around it.

Afeela also plans to explore new ways to create a fun and exciting mobility experience through its expertise in user experience and user interface technologies.

Afeela will be working with Qualcomm Technologies to power the vehicle’s high-performance computing needs, and the two companies have announced a strategic technology partnership.

Pre-orders for Afeela are expected to begin in the first half of 2025, with the first shipments set to be delivered to customers in North America in 2026.