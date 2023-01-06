ACC gives response to Najam Sethi’s tweet about Jay Shah

Asian Cricket Council (ACC) issued a statement in response to Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Najam Sethi’s tweet about Jay Shah and ACC schedule.

Najam Sethi tweeted on Thursday, and took a dig at ACC President, Jay Shah, who is also the secretary of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Najam Sethi had sarcastically thanked Jay Shah for unilaterally presenting ACC structure & calendars, and also asked him to present structure and calendar of 2023 PSL.

ACC tweeted on Friday that Najam Sethi’s comments were baseless and are vehemently denied by the ACC.

The media release said, “It has come to our knowledge that PCB Chairman Mr. Najam Sethi has made a comment on the ACC President unilaterally taking the decision on finalising the calendar and announcing the same.”

“The ACC wants to clarify that it has followed established due process. The calendar was approved by its Development Committee and Finance & Marketing Committee in a meeting held on December 13th, 2022.”

ACC further said, “The calendar was then communicated to all the participating members individually, including Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), via an email dated December 22nd, 2022. While responses were received from certain Member Boards, no comments or suggested modifications were received from PCB.”