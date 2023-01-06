Fehmida Mirza assets hit by 152% in 2019

Former federal minister for interprovincial coordination, Fehmida Mirza, saw her wealth increase 152% from Rs65 million in 2013 to Rs164 million in 2019.

SAMAA TV’s investigative unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyse data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

As per the report, all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

“I did not see any rise in my assets and wealth at all,” she told SAMAA TV.

However, she confirmed that she had disposed of some property in Pakistan to buy a property in the UK.

“This new increase in my assets has already been declared with the FBR and the ECP,” she stated.