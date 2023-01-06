Khusro Bakhtiar wealth swelled by 127.8% in 5 years

Former federal commerce minister Khusro Bakhtiar, saw his wealth swell by 127.8%, from Rs109.3 million in 2013 to Rs249 million in 2019.

SAMAA TV’s investigative unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyse data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

As per the report, all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

Bakhtiar had assets worth Rs130 million in 2014, which more than doubled to Rs278 million in 2015, before shrinking to just Rs196 million in 2016 before rising again in the next three years.

“Increase in assets were mainly comprised of [various] sources during the year 2014 to 2019,” he told SAMAA TV, detailing that these sources included savings from agricultural income, proceeds from the sale of land worth Rs40 million, other sources which contributed Rs20 million.

Bakhtiar further added that he paid Rs27.5 million as agricultural tax from 2017 till 2020 while he also had liabilities worth Rs60 million in 2016.