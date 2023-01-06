Shafqat Mahmood witnesses 308% increase in his wealth

One federal minister who had recorded one of the largest increases in asset valuation in terms of percentage was former federal minister for education Shafqat Mahmood and his family, witnessing a 308% increase between 2013 and 2019.

SAMAA TV’s investigative unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyse data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

As per the report, all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

Mahmood’s declarations show that he and his family-owned assets were worth just Rs37 million in 2013 which swelled in value to Rs151 million by 2019.

“My assets have not changed since 2013 onwards,” Mahmood asserted, explaining “The change that you see is the cost re-evaluation from purchase price to market price.”

The former education minister went on to add that his possessions include 360-kanals of inherited land, a few other plots and vehicles which he never had gotten evaluated.

“There will, of course, be some variation regarding bank accounts. There will also be a slight difference in detail offered to FBR and ECP with regards to bank accounts,” he maintained.

He added that in the last declaration, he had clubbed the amount in all of his bank accounts together to submit a singular figure.

My wife, as a working woman is a separate taxpayer, but I have included her assets too,“ he explained.