Azam Swati assets increase by 202% in 2019

The statistics have unveiled the value of parliamentarians’ assets increased three-fold within five years bringing no real surprise to the people.

SAMAA TV’s investigative unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyse data about the wealth of PTI’s parliamentarians members and others from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

As per the report, all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

However, the PTI MPs’ assets collectively witnessed an increase of over 85% percent during this period.

The list includes several high-profile former ministers such as Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Omar Ayub Khan, Azam Khan Swati, and Khusro Bakhtiar.

Similarly, former federal railways minister Azam Swati saw his wealth increase by 202% from Rs823.2 million in 2015 to around Rs2.04 billion in 2019. During this period, he declared that his liabilities grew from Rs417 million in 2015 to Rs811mn in 2019.

“[Your] figures are wrong due to incomplete information being furnished before ECP by members and cabinet members owing to faulty legal requirements mentioned in ECP Act 2017,” he explained.

He went on to state that his case was a little unique. “I do not have any business in Pakistan and no income. I am sure 2019 [asset declarations] will compare our FBR wealth statement [submitted] with ECP,” he said while fearing there could be a few mistakes in the figures.

“ECP has no efficiency and capability to audit assets and liabilities,” he disclosed, adding, “We were making mistakes filing combined [wife and husband together].”

“Now we have corrected the mistake and filed separately because the wife is not dependent,” Swati told SAMAA TV.