Jam Kamal assets swelled by 376% in 5 years as CM

The new report has unveiled the value of parliamentarians’ assets increased three-fold within five years bringing no real surprise to the people.

SAMAA TV’s investigative unit undertook a months-long effort to acquire, review and analyse data about the wealth of parliamentarians members from 2015 to 2019. The documents were sourced from the political finance wing of the Elections Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the Cabinet Division and the federal tax authorities.

As per the report, all 1,170 MPs collectively had assets/wealth of Rs91 billion during the fiscal year 2019-20, while they collectively owned assets worth Rs49 billion during 2015.

However, the PTI MPs’ assets collectively witnessed an increase of over 85% percent during this period.

The list includes several high-profile former ministers such as Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Omar Ayub Khan, Azam Khan Swati, Khusro Bakhtiar, Faisal Vawda, Shafqat Mehmood, Fehmida Mirza, Zubaida Jalal, Mahboob Sultan and Tariq Cheema.

Former Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan and his family’s assets witnessed an increase of 376% in the past five financial years (2015 to 2019). Kamal declared his and wife ’s assets as Rs252 million in 2015, which increased to Rs. 1.25 billion in the financial year, 2019.

Kamal’s assets were worth Rs252 million in 2015 which jumped to Rs371 million in 2018, swelling to Rs1.2 billion while the liability was halved to Rs20 million in 2019.

Kamal’s normal income was shown as Rs87.2 million with taxes of Rs11,750,799 in the financial year 2019, as per the annual MPs’ tax directory’s record.

He paid taxes of Rs43,735 in 2013 and Rs6,145,980 in 2017, a significant increase in his tax liability. He paid taxes of Rs257, 361 in 2014, Rs4, 808, 948 in 2018, Rs. 988,306 in 2015 and Rs. 4,017,743.

When approached, Jam Kamal explained the change in the value of his assets over time.

“For a long time, I’ve been a regular income taxpayer. I have done everything with full transparency, documentation, and clarity. I am one of the biggest political taxpayers in Balochistan along with all records.”