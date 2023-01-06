Pak vs NZ: Sarfaraz, Saud last hope for Pakistan on last day of Test

Pakistan Cricket Team would be looking for a miracle from Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel to win the Karachi Test and series on Friday, as New Zealand were five wickets away from a win at lunch break on the final day of the Test match.

Pakistan started the last day of match at zero for the loss of two wickets, and needed 319 runs to win.

Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam survived for first 10 overs but then Ish Sodhi bowled the left-handed opener for 12 runs.

Babar Azam and Shan Masood added 42 runs for the fourth wicket partnership, before Babar fell to Michael Bracewell after scoring 27 runs.

Two overs later, Shan Masood played an unnecessary aggressive shot and was caught by Kane Williamson after adding 35 runs.

After losing five wickets for 80 runs, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel got together on crease again. They also had a 150-run partnership in the first innings.

Pakistan were 125-5 at Lunch break, with Sarfaraz Ahmed on 29 and Saud Shakeel on 16.

Pakistan needed 194 runs to win with two sessions to go whereas New Zealand were five wickets away from Test series win in Pakistan.