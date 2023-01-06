Pak vs NZ: Sarfaraz, Saud heroics ensure Pakistan salvage series

Pakistan Cricket Team got the miracle they had hoped for after heroics from Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel helped Pakistan draw the second Karachi Test and the series on Friday.

Pakistan started the third and last session of the match at 179 for the loss of five wickets and still needed 140 runs to win.

Saud Shakeel was defending whereas Sarfraz Ahmed played aggressively and reached fourth consecutive half-century of the career.

He also attacked to make sure that Pakistan’s scoreboard kept moving and also hit few big ones.

After scoring three consecutive fifties, Sarfaraz finally converted one into the century, his first one at home and fourth century overall in Tests.

Pakistan needed 32 more runs to win and still had hope, but then Sarfaraz Ahmed’s innings finally ended.

New Zealand were all over Pakistan and were looking for the last wicket but then Naseem Shah launched one for a six.

New Zealand had to settle for a draw as Pakistan needed 15 more runs to win and umpires asked them to bowl with the spinners only, due to the bad light.

First session

Pakistan started the last day of match at zero for the loss of two wickets, and needed 319 runs to win.

Imam-ul-Haq and captain Babar Azam survived for first 10 overs but then Ish Sodhi bowled the left-handed opener for 12 runs.

Babar Azam and Shan Masood added 42 runs for the fourth wicket partnership, before Babar fell to Michael Bracewell after scoring 27 runs.

Two overs later, Shan Masood played an unnecessary aggressive shot and was caught by Kane Williamson after adding 35 runs.

After losing five wickets for 80 runs, Sarfaraz Ahmed and Saud Shakeel got together on crease again. They also had a 150-run partnership in the first innings.

Pakistan were 125-5 at Lunch break, with Sarfaraz Ahmed on 29 and Saud Shakeel on 16.

Pakistan needed 194 runs to win with two sessions to go whereas New Zealand were five wickets away from Test series win in Pakistan.