Videos » Naya Din Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 6th January 2023 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 6th January 2023 Jan 06, 2023 Naya Din Morning Show | SAMAA TV | 6th January 2023 Recommended The 1%: Assets of Pakistani lawmakers nearly doubled in 5 years Wazirabad attack was planted by PTI, facts being twisted: Claims suspect’s lawyer Pak vs NZ: Sarfaraz, Saud last hope for Pakistan on last day of Test Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Goodbye old phones: WhatsApp will no longer work on 47 smartphone models New restrictions announced on carrying holy ZamZam water out of Saudi Arabia WATCH: Afghanistan’s home-grown supercar ‘Mada 9’ takes to roads in viral video