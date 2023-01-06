‘I am profoundly sorry’: Adil Raja says he did not mean Kubra Khan in recent controversy

Following the recent controversy and a court order, YouTuber Major (retired) Adil Raja has apologized to Pakistani actor Kubra Khan.

Raja, a few days ago, in a vlog, shared the initials of a few of actors or models, whom he says have been allegedly conniving with former military officials.

Soon, the video went viral and people started speculating on who could the initials mean. Social media users came up with the names of renowned Pakistani actors, Kubra Khan, Sajal Ali, Mahira Khan, and Mehwish Hayat to fit the initials.

The whole situation blew up and many Pakistani celebrities alongside the said named actors condemned Raja’s allegations.

Kubra Khan, decided to go a step further, filed a defamation suit against the YouTuber.

She shared the Sindh High Court orders on her Twitter handle, stating that the fake and fabricated allegations have damaged her dignity and honor.

Adil Raja replied to her tweet, saying that it was never his intention to target any on in particular but to pinpoint the problem at large.

He wrote, “I am profoundly sorry for the distress caused by speculations arising due to me giving initials, which didn’t include yours.”

He also urged people to refrain from making assumptions without proof.

A user replied to Raja, saying that he is asking people to avoid speculation without proof, but he had done the exact same thing while revealing the initials of the four actresses.

To this, the retired army official replied, “Who said I didn’t have proof.”