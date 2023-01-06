Millat Tractors shuts operations in Pakistan ‘until further notice’

Millat Tractors Limited, a leading tractor manufacturer in Pakistan, has announced that it will be closing its operations starting today (January 6) due to low demand and cash flow constraints.

The company shared the development in its notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX).

This news follows a trend of companies in Pakistan reducing or shutting down operations due to reduced demand, inventory shortages, energy issues, and supply chain disruptions.

On Friday, shares of Millat Tractors (MLT) traded at Rs486.00. The stock reached a high of Rs486.99 and a low of Rs476.00 during the day. The volume of the stock traded today was 46,565 shares. The stock has decreased by 2.91% or Rs14.57 per share from its previous close.

Last month, Millat Tractors also announced that it would be observing non-production days on Fridays due to lower demand.

Market experts predict that the situation will remain bleak in the coming months, with negative growth expected in the industrial sector.

Earlier, Pak Suzuki Motor Company Limited has also announced non-production days (NPDs) from second to sixth of January 2023 due to low inventory levels caused by import restrictions on complete knock-down (CKD) kits by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Pakistan Suzuki Motors wrote a letter to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) that the production process of cars and motorcycles will be completely shut down from January 2 to 6.

Toyota Indus Motor Company also experienced a period of non-production days lasting over 10 days last month due to similar issues, and the situation is anticipated to worsen as the import of CKD kits becomes more difficult for these companies due to dwindling foreign exchange reserves.