With oxygen mask on, Shahbaz Gill arrives at F-8 kutchery in an ambulance

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former chief of staff PTI Chairman Imran Khan, Shahbaz Gill on Friday was brought to the Islamabad district and sessions courts in an ambulance.

With his indictment due in the sedition case Gill’s counsel urged the court to postpone hearings because his client is quite ill. While he was present in the court complex, he is moored to the ambulance because he requires constant supply of oxygen which is only available in the ambulance.

Visuals of him arriving in the ambulance showed an oxygen mask fixed to his face but no other critical instruments were attached, not even an oxygen meter nor a monitor to show his vital signs.

However, he could be seen and heard coughing loudly and convulsing.

Later, the court directed him to appear on January 20 and be indicted.

Gill is facing a number of cases since his controversial comments about the military establishment on a private television channel last July.

On December 24, he was discovered to have gone missing from the Services Hospital in Lahore for a brief period during which Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi was due to face a vote of no-confidence. Once it was clear that Elahi will remain the chief minister for a while longer, Gill returned to the hospital.

Earlier, he was shifted to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad after his health deteriorated in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail in September.

Balochistan Police had also summoned Gill in connection with a sedition case registered against him in Qila Abdullah under seven sections of Pakistan Electronic Crimes Act 2016.

Another case was registered in Karachi against him for inciting the public against a state institution earlier this month. A citizen, Muhammad Saeed, lodged the first information report against Gill at the Brigade police station for speaking against former army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.