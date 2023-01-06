Sony introduces revolutionary accessibility controller kit: Project Leonardo

Sony has announced the release of Project Leonardo, a highly customizable accessibility controller kit for the PlayStation 5 at CES 2023.

This kit is designed to allow players with disabilities to craft their own play experience and enjoy gaming for longer periods of time.

It includes a suite of software options and a range of swappable components, and can be used as a standalone controller or paired with a second Project Leonardo controller or a DualSense wireless controller.

Each Project Leonardo device is shaped like a UFO and can be used in combination with other devices or traditional controllers. It has the capacity for an analog joystick and eight buttons, which can be used to supplement or replace any function.

Sony has also expressed their gratitude to organizations like AbleGamers, SpecialEffect, and Stack Up for their support in this project, which aims to make gaming more accessible to all.

Project Leonardo will be available in the near future.