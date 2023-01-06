Third gen politician?: Junaid Safdar rebuffs rumors of entering Pakistani politics

Muhammad Junaid Safdar, the son of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice-President and Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz, has arrived in Pakistan along with his wife and it has given rise to rumors that it is the entrance of the third generation of the Sharif family entering politics.

But Safdar denied the rumors, stating that he is neither contesting in upcoming general elections, nor is he taking any active part in politics.

He had arrived in Lahore from London on Thursday night accompanied by his wife Aisha Junaid.

Maryam’s son shared that he is coming to Pakistan to settle permanently, after completing his education in United Kingdom (UK); Geo News reported.

“I am not interested in Pakistani politics, for now. I have only moved to Pakistan to fulfil the responsibilities owed to my mother and family. I will be assisting my mother in her work and family matters but I will not be taking part in politics,” he added.

Sources stated that Junaid Safdar will be assisting her mother in administrative areas, after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif appointed her as party Chief Organizer.

Junaid Safdar also confirmed that PMLN VP will be returning to Pakistan in third week of January, and will be focusing solely on political activities.