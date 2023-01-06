Kubra Khan files defamation suit against Adil Raja

Pakistani television actress Kubra Khan has filed a petition in the Sindh High Court (SHC) against YouTuber Major (retired) Adil Raja for spreading defamatory rumors.

Adil Raja made serious allegations against a few actors and models in a YouTube video a few days ago, using the initials of their screen names including MK, KK, SA, and MH.

Since the YouTuber did not reveal the full names, social media users started speculating and came up with names of famous Pakistani actors who have worked in military-backed productions including Mahira Khan, Kubra Khan, Sajal Ali, and Mehwish Hayat.

Three of the actors Sajal Ali, Kubra Khan, and Mehwish Hayat posted replies to the suggestions via their social media accounts.

However, Kubra Khan decided to go a step further, taking to her Instagram stories, demanded that Major (retired) Adil Raja retract his remarks within three days or face legal repercussions for allegedly running a malicious campaign against her.

Kubra, has now filed a defamation suit against the YouTuber, in the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The petition filed by the Alif actor stated that the YouTuber Major (retired) Adil Farooq Raja humiliated and defamed four actresses by making false accusations.

Based on her petition, the SHC has ordered the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to block all social media content directed at Kubra Khan.

The actor later shared a copy of the court’s order on her Instagram account accompanied by the message: “So now, I leave it in your hands, Our law Implementors and God’s Hands. I rest my case. K.K Out.”

The SHC has directed the PTA and FIA to submit a report on the implementation of the order at the next hearing scheduled for January 9.