Strong cold winds to hit Karachi, North Balochistan

The Meteorological Department has forecast strong winds for Karachi and north Balochistan during this weekend.

The strong winds will blow until Sunday, January 8.

Cold westerly winds can cause the temperatures in Sindh and Balochistan to drop to as low as between 3 and 5 degrees Celsius at some places.

The minimum temperature in Karachi will likely drop to 10 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, rain and thunderstorms are likely to hit the upper and central parts of the country on Wednesday and Thursday.

A westerly wind is likely to enter the upper and central parts of the country. Under the influence of this weather, rains are expected in various cities such as Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Nowshera, Layyah, Jhang and Peshawar.

More snowfall has been forecast in Murree, Galiyat, Nathia Gali, Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Neelum Valley, Bagh, Haveli, Astore and Hunza.