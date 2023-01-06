At least six killed after passenger bus falls into Azad Kashmir ditch

At least six people were killed and six have left injured on Friday after a passenger bus plunged into a deep ditch near Muzaffarabad district of Azad Kashmir.

The bus was carrying passengers from Rawalpindi to Mushtamba.

The accident took place after the driver lost control while taking a U-turn.

A rescue operation to recover the dead and injured is underway by locals and rescue teams.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.