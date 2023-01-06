Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan » Azad Jammu Kashmir

At least six killed after passenger bus falls into Azad Kashmir ditch

Rescue operation underway
Web desk Jan 06, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

At least six people were killed and six have left injured on Friday after a passenger bus plunged into a deep ditch near Muzaffarabad district of Azad Kashmir.

The bus was carrying passengers from Rawalpindi to Mushtamba.

The accident took place after the driver lost control while taking a U-turn.

A rescue operation to recover the dead and injured is underway by locals and rescue teams.

The bodies and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.

muzaffarabad

car accident

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

ditch

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular

Tabool ads will show in this div