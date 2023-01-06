At least six killed after passenger bus falls into Azad Kashmir ditch
Rescue operation underway
At least six people were killed and six have left injured on Friday after a passenger bus plunged into a deep ditch near Muzaffarabad district of Azad Kashmir.
The bus was carrying passengers from Rawalpindi to Mushtamba.
The accident took place after the driver lost control while taking a U-turn.
A rescue operation to recover the dead and injured is underway by locals and rescue teams.
The bodies and injured have been shifted to a nearby hospital.