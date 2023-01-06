Pakistan’s stability, economic welfare of utmost importance to China

China on Thursday said that Pakistan’s stability and economic welfare was of utmost importance to the region and to China and that Beijing will always support Islamabad.

This was stated by Chinese Premier Li Keqiang during a telephone call with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Shehbaz had called Premier Li to International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being held in Geneva on January 9. The two held a comprehensive conversation with warmth and cordiality.

“China would always stand in solidarity with Pakistan,” Premier Li stated.

He assured Islamabad that China viewed Pakistan not only as a strategic friend but as a country whose stability and economic welfare was of utmost importance to the region and to China.

Prime Minister Shehbaz emphasized Pakistan’s unswerving focus on timely progress for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects. He assured the Chinese premier that Pakistan will provide a completely secure and conducive business environment for Chinese investors.

He underscored Pakistan’s commitment to fostering closer relations with China and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering support for China’s core interests.

They also discussed regional issues of mutual interest.

Earlier, during their conversation, PM Shehbaz and his Chinese counterpart exchanged new year greetings, noting that their bilateral relations had grown to new heights in 2022. The two agreed to maintain the steady momentum of bilateral cooperation in 2023.

Noting the International Conference on Climate Resilient Pakistan being held in Geneva on January 9, the prime minister briefed Premier Li on the latest progress in post-flood reconstruction and rehabilitation in Pakistan.

He also conveyed Pakistan’s profound gratitude for China’s prompt and generous support for the flood-affected people.

Premier Li assured the Prime Minister of China’s continued support for Pakistan’s reconstruction efforts and the success of the conference.

Both leaders agreed to maintain close communication to fast-track the bilateral cooperation agenda for mutual benefit of the peoples of Pakistan and China in 2023 and beyond.