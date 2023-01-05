Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 11pm | SAMAA TV | 5th January 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11pm | SAMAA TV | 5th January 2023 Jan 05, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 11pm | SAMAA TV | 5th January 2023 Recommended Wazirabad attack was planted by PTI, facts being twisted: Claims suspect’s lawyer PTI fails to deliver as wheat crisis worsens in Punjab, KP Ronaldo’s Saudi debut on hold over player quota: sources Related Stories You can save thousands of rupees a year if you just control these two compulsive habits ‘Helps me save money, time’: Karachi woman breaks through barriers riding a motorbike VIDEO: Captured Indian centurion tanks welcome visitors at Lahore Army Museum Most Popular Goodbye old phones: WhatsApp will no longer work on 47 smartphone models New restrictions announced on carrying holy ZamZam water out of Saudi Arabia WATCH: Afghanistan’s home-grown supercar ‘Mada 9’ takes to roads in viral video