Senate panel seeks strategic clarity in countering fresh wave of terror

A senate panel on Thursday sought strategic clarity on the government’s plan to deal with the rising wave of terrorism in the country apart from calling on making established counter-terror authorities more effective.

This was expressed during a meeting of the Senate’s Standing Committee on Defence on Thursday.

The committee was chaired by Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed and attended by Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar, Senator Umar Farooq, Senator Palwasha Muhammadzai Khan, Senator Dr Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur, Senator Hidayatullah, Leader of the Opposition in Senate Dr Shahzad Waseem, Defence Secretary Lt Gen (retired) Hamooduz Zaman Khan, and Committee Secretary Major (retired) Syed Hasnain Haider.

During the committee’s meeting, Lt Gen (Retd) Hamooduz Zaman Khan briefed on recent acts of terror, including the seizure and operation at the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) in Bannu, other attacks across the country in recent weeks and the situation along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

He assured the committee members that the country’s security forces are adept and well-equipped to counter any security threat.

Senator Sayed said that there is a need to gain clarity on the government’s strategy to deal with the menace of terrorism.

He suggested revisiting the National Action Plan (NAP), considering the emerging challenges and the evolving geostrategic environment.

The Senator further emphasized the need for devising a coherent counterterrorism policy with the National Counter Terrorism Authority (NACTA) in the lead role, effective intelligence sharing mechanism among different security agencies and enhanced border management between Pakistan and Afghanistan to successfully tackle the situation.

Lt Gen Hamooduz said that a peaceful and stable Afghanistan is in the best interests of Pakistan. For this purpose, he said that they were engaging with the Afghan side on security and border management, which remains a continuous process.

The committee expressed the resolve that the people of Pakistan stand by its armed forces in such testing times.

They also appreciated the successes of the military in the fight against terrorism and continued efforts to bring peace and stability in the region.

They also mourned the losses, especially those of the police and the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) officials and offered prayers for them.