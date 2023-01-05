Rising terrorism: Punjab govt starts mapping undocumented refugees

In wake of a fresh wave of terrorism sweeping the country, the Punjab home department has begun mapping undocumented refugees living in the province, including Afghans, it was learnt on Thursday.

The provincial home department also released data which showed that an estimated 50,000 undocumented Afghans have been living across Punjab.

Around 100,000 Afghans living in the province have Proof of Registration (POR) cards, while those who possess proof of Afghan citizenship number more than 88,000.

The Counterterrorism department (CTD) of Punjab police also started combing operations in sensitive districts in the wake of new terrorist threat after a targeted attack that left the director of Punjab CTD and an inspector dead in Khanewal two days ago.

The source said that after completion of mapping of Afghan residential areas, police, CTD and other law enforcement agencies would be able to conduct operations in all districts and have apprehended at least 12 people.

It is pertinent to mention that the situation in the province has worsened after the director of CTD was killed along with an inspector in Khanewal on Tuesday.