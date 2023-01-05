Yasir Hameed praises Shahid Afridi for clarifying things to players

Former Test cricketer Yasir Hameed appreciated interim chief selectors for clarifying everything to the cricketers, speaking to them and supporting them.

While speaking in Samaa TV’s show Game, Set, Match, Yasir Hameed said it was very important for players that they knew they are being observed and seen by the selectors.

He praised Shahid Afridi for watching the fitness tests of Fakhar Zaman and Haris Sohail himself and closely observing them.

Yasir added that none of the selectors did it in the past and Shahid Afridi’s confidence in players will give them the will to perform.

Yasir Hameed also talked about left-arm fast bowler Mir Hamza and said he was very talented and a good replacement of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The former batter said he saw his performances closely in the domestic cricket and he took many wickets with his consistency.