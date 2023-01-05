Strong earthquake jolts Islamabad, KP

A strong earthquake was felt in northern parts of Pakistan including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad and northern parts of Punjab.

There was no immediate report of any loss of lives or property.

According to the United States Geological Survey, an earthquake measuring 5.9 on the Richter scale around 43 kilometers south-South West of Jurm in north eastern Afghanistan.

The epicenter of the earthquake was just 65 kilometers from the border with Pakistan in Chitral.

The depth of the earthquake was recorded at 193.8 kilometers.

The earthquake was felt in Chitral, Abbottabad, Malakand Division, Swat, Nowshera, Attock, Jhelum, Sialkot and adjoining areas.

This is a developing story and will be updated accordingly.