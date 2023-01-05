Bilawal warns against early and delayed general elections

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday clarified that they neither want any delays in general elections nor would they want early elections, noting that elections must be held on time.

He said this while addressing the press after a meeting of the Pakistan Peoples Party’s Central Executive Committee – which he chairs by virtue of being the party’s chairperson. Others who attended the meeting include Federal Minister Sherry Rehman, Naveed Qamar, Nisar Khoro, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Farhatullah Babar and other party leaders.

He said that the PPP will protest if the upcoming general elections are held early or if they are delayed.

2023 to be mark as 1973 constitution’s golden jubilee

During his press conference, Bilawal said that while they mark the 95th birthday of PPP founder, former prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, 2023 also marks Bhutto’s ‘greatest gift’ to Pakistan – the constitution of 1973.

Bilawal said that slain former prime minister Benazir Bhutto struggled for 30 years for the restoration of this constitution and ultimately died trying to have it restored while it was finally restored by former president Asif Ali Zardari during his tenure from 2008-2013.

He added that the party’s CEC had decided that the ongoing year will be marked as the golden jubilee of the 1973 Constitution.

In this regard, the PPP will hold events and ceremonies in four provinces to educate young about the Constitution and to pay homage to the founder of Constitution.

Health of Pakistani democracy

Congratulating the PPP CEC for ousting the former premier Imran Khan last April through a vote of no-confidence, Bilawal said that he did not agree to the views of some who looked with disdain on the announcement that the establishment will remain ‘neutral’.

“I believe this announcement should be welcomed,” Bilawal said, adding that he knew many in his party who had struggled for long to see this day.

“CEC also appreciates former COAS (Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa) for accepting the past mistakes of the institution…PPP looks forward to see them fulfilling their promise.”

Hatred filled politics and polarization

Bilawal said PPP wants the country to be led through the parliament and drag it out of the crisis of polarization and hate-filled politics left behind by Imran Khan.

He said the politics of ‘my way or highway’ style of politics will work no longer.

‘Terrorists’ are not human’

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he did not pay heed to threats from terrorists.

He said terrorists are inhuman, who kill innocent kids and burnt professors in front of school kids (in Army Public School, Peshawar).

Bilawal further added that Imran Khan gave NRO to the terrorist’s of APS as he invited terrorist’s from Afghanistan due to his policy of appeasement .

Committee to form political code of conduct

The PPP CEC formed a committee to seek feedback from all political parties in parliament and other parties outside the parliament, to chalk out pathway for future politics in Pakistan other than managing day to day political affairs.

Bilawal said that party’s CEC appreciated the National Security Committee’s decisions but also wanted that the parliament should take ownership of it.

PPP committee on economy

He said Naveed Qamar will head a committee that will come up with the PPP narrative on fixing the economy and later these points will be presented before Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Urges immediate hearing of pending Judicial Reference in ZAB case

Bilawal urged judiciary to hear Judicial Reference pending before the apex court for the last 12 years.

He also asked Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan to play its role to send again the Judicial Reference.

He said ZAB saved Pakistan and a founder of 1973 Constitution. He clarified that he was not criticizing the incumbent judges but the past judges who gave verdict against the ZAB.

Farhatullah Babar on CEC pointers

PPP Secretary General Farhatullah Babar 2023 shared resolution of the CEC and informed that PPP CEC decided to celebrate 2023 as the golden jubilee of 1973 Constitution.

Watch the full press conference below: