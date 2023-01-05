After 13 days, gold prices cool

After 13 days of consistent increase, the prices of gold and silver cooled on Thursday by Rs5,200 and Rs20 respectively to break the cycle.

According to new rates issued by the Sarafa Bazaar Association President Al Haj Haroon Rasheed Chand, the price of a single tola (11.6638038 grams) of 24 karat gold fell by Rs5,200 from Rs188,600 on Wednesday, January 4, to Rs183,400 on Thursday, January 5.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold fell by by Rs4,458 to Rs157,236.

The price of 10 grams of 22 karat gold was Rs144,113, down by Rs4,087.

In the international market, the price of gold fell by $14 to $1,848.

Silver price

The price of a tola of 24 karat silver also cooled by Rs20 from the value of Rs2,150 on Wednesday to Rs2,130.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat silver fell from Rs1,843.27 to Rs1,826.13.