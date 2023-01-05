Shaun Tait believes Pakistan can still win Karachi Test

Pakistan’s bowling coach Shaun Tait said on Thursday, the team management would have to manage the workload of Pakistan bowlers.

While addressing a press conference in Karachi, Shaun Tait said he was against fast bowlers playing all three formats.

He added that Asia Cup and World Cup would also be held in 2023 so fitness of fast bowlers will be key for Pakistan’s success.

Shaun Tait said Pakistani bowlers included many chances but they could not get breakthroughs consistently because New Zealand bowlers played well.

The former Australian fast bowler disagreed that Pakistan’s bowling performance was not good and said he was satisfied with it.